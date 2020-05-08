Dr. Harjot Sekhon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekhon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harjot Sekhon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harjot Sekhon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sekhon works at
Locations
Sekhon Psychiatric Associates193 Blue Ravine Rd Ste 220, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 473-2235
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Sekhon since 2012. He is a fantastic MD, and the quality of my life has improved drastically. Dr. Sekhon has always gone above and beyond for me. I am grateful to be his patient and highly recommend his practice.
About Dr. Harjot Sekhon, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1801003926
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Broadmoor Hospital
- Hillingdon Hosp
- Dayanand Medical College and Hospital
- Guru Nanak Dev University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sekhon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sekhon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sekhon works at
Dr. Sekhon speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sekhon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sekhon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sekhon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sekhon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.