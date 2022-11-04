Overview of Dr. Harkirat Chahal, MD

Dr. Harkirat Chahal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Chahal works at Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.