Dr. Harkirat Chahal, MD
Overview of Dr. Harkirat Chahal, MD
Dr. Harkirat Chahal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Chahal's Office Locations
Thousand Oaks Pulmonary Clinic/UCLA100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-3500
Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 319-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
U.s. Department of Veteran's Affairs11301 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90073 Directions (310) 478-3711
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chahal is excellent! He really listens and provides honest feedback. His skills are remarkable!
About Dr. Harkirat Chahal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chahal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chahal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chahal has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chahal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahal.
