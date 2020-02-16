Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harlan Rich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harlan Rich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Brown Physicians Patient Center375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 202A, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 649-4030Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 444-3575
Diabetes and Endocrinology245 Chapman St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-5280
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rich is exactly what a patient expects from a professional. Listens about your concerns and respects your decision after he explains his diagnose. Very relaxed atmosphere.
About Dr. Harlan Rich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912947045
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rich has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rich speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.