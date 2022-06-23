Overview of Dr. Harlan Starr, MD

Dr. Harlan Starr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Starr works at Georgia Hand Shoulder & Elbow in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.