Overview of Dr. Harlan Wichelhaus, MD

Dr. Harlan Wichelhaus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Texas City, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Wichelhaus works at Transitional Life Counseling & Consultation in Texas City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.