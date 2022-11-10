Dr. Harleen Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harleen Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harleen Anderson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
1
Allergy and Asthma Associates of Central Florida1890 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 678-4040
2
Allergy and Asthma Associates of Central Florida685 Palm Springs Dr Ste 1E, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 331-6244
3
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates of Central Florida8000 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 210, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 986-4410Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Health Net
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson has been caring for my son for about 8 years, first with an egg allergy and later when he developed asthma. We are grateful for her advice and care she has shown our son and our family throughout these years. More recently, our son had an asthma flare-up, and we ended up visiting a kids’ urgent care first, then later, visiting the children’s ER. I left both places with my son still in distress and feeling as though my questions/concerns weren’t answered. We were discharged from the ER at 6am and as soon as Dr. Anderson’s office opened, I called for an appointment. I was asked to come in right away, being seen in between other patients who had appointments, and Dr. Anderson and her team took better care of my son in a few hours than the urgent care and ER did in the 9 hours we were there combined. I expressed my gratitude in person, but I wanted to share my experience because patient care is so important and we feel important and heard under Dr. Anderson’s care.
About Dr. Harleen Anderson, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Portuguese, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1821218280
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein, The Children's Hospital At Montiefiore, Dept Of Allergy & Immunology
- Medical University Of South Carolina-Dept Of Internal Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anderson speaks Portuguese, Spanish and Tagalog.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.