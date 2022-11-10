See All Allergists & Immunologists in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Harleen Anderson, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.7 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harleen Anderson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Anderson works at Allergy and Asthma Associates of Central Florida in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL and Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy and Asthma Associates of Central Florida
    1890 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 678-4040
  2. 2
    Allergy and Asthma Associates of Central Florida
    685 Palm Springs Dr Ste 1E, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 331-6244
  3. 3
    Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates of Central Florida
    8000 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 210, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 986-4410
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Tympanometry Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Harleen Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821218280
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein, The Children's Hospital At Montiefiore, Dept Of Allergy & Immunology
    Residency
    • Medical University Of South Carolina-Dept Of Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harleen Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

