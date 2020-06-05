See All Otolaryngologists in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Harley Dresner, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harley Dresner, MD

Dr. Harley Dresner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.

Dr. Dresner works at HealthPartners Specialty Center in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dresner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Head & Neck Specialty Ctr
    401 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 254-8550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology Consultants PA
    1215 Town Centre Dr Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 251-3300
  3. 3
    Healthpartners Specialty Center
    435 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 254-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regions Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rhinoseptoplasty
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Rhinoseptoplasty
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Harley Dresner, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619921731
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Minnesota Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harley Dresner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dresner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dresner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dresner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dresner works at HealthPartners Specialty Center in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Dresner’s profile.

    Dr. Dresner has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dresner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dresner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dresner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dresner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dresner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

