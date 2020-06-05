Overview of Dr. Harley Dresner, MD

Dr. Harley Dresner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.



Dr. Dresner works at HealthPartners Specialty Center in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.