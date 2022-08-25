Overview

Dr. Harlicia Farley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



Dr. Farley works at Greater Greenville Family Health in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.