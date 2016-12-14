See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Harly Greenberg, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.0 (5)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harly Greenberg, MD

Dr. Harly Greenberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Lake Success Ophthalmic Associates PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Success Ophthalmic Associates PC
    410 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 465-3899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Harly Greenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730249871
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harly Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg works at Lake Success Ophthalmic Associates PC in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Greenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

