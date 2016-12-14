Dr. Harly Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harly Greenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Harly Greenberg, MD
Dr. Harly Greenberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Lake Success Ophthalmic Associates PC410 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 465-3899
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
As a faculty member, Dr. Greenberg is extremely busy and sought-after. He's a really friendly and unassuming physician, however, don't expect to spend much time with him. Very difficult to get appointments on a timely basis, but that what one would expect with a leader in his field.
About Dr. Harly Greenberg, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1730249871
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.