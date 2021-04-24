Dr. Harman Fervaha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fervaha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harman Fervaha, MD
Overview of Dr. Harman Fervaha, MD
Dr. Harman Fervaha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI.
Dr. Fervaha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fervaha's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeland Rheumatology3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 288, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 408-0990Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fervaha?
I've only had one appointment with Dr. Fervaha so far, but it was a good experience. He was thorough and took the time to listen and answer questions. Plus when I was interested in an alternative treatment he was open minded to it. That meant a lot to me and really made me feel like we could openly communicate. I've seen many rheumatologists over the last 20 years, this was one of the better appointments I've had.
About Dr. Harman Fervaha, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1255719696
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fervaha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fervaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fervaha works at
Dr. Fervaha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fervaha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fervaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fervaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.