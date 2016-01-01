Dr. Harman Kular, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kular is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harman Kular, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harman Kular, MD
Dr. Harman Kular, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Kular works at
Dr. Kular's Office Locations
Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates11302 Fallbrook Dr Ste 205, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3935
Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates13219 Dotson Rd Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-4100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Houston Pulmonary, Sleep and Allergy Associates21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 430, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 324-8992Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Harman Kular, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1003173550
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
