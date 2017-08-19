Dr. Harman Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harman Grewal, MD
Overview of Dr. Harman Grewal, MD
Dr. Harman Grewal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Grewal works at
Dr. Grewal's Office Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Rheumatology7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 501, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6505
Hospital Affiliations
- North Oaks Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with the time she took to listen to everything I had to say. She was super knowledgeable about my condition and treatment. It has been a long time I have felt like a doctor truly cared! Thank you
About Dr. Harman Grewal, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1396904090
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univeristy
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Medical University of The Americas (Nevis)
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grewal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewal has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.