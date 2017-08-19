Overview of Dr. Harman Grewal, MD

Dr. Harman Grewal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas (Nevis) and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Grewal works at Our Lady of the Lake Rheumatology in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.