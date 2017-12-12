Dr. Harmeet Gurm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harmeet Gurm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harmeet Gurm, MD
Dr. Harmeet Gurm, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Of Louisville
Dr. Gurm works at
Dr. Gurm's Office Locations
-
1
Fresno Nephrology Medical Group568 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 228-6600
-
2
Fresno Nephrology Medical Group202 W Willow Ave Ste 302, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 228-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Adventist Health Reedley
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gurm?
I am truly amazed with Dr Gurm! Saw him for my mother for the first time today, and he is amazing had a complete and very detail answer for every question we asked. He made sure we understood everything he was explaining. We went in with a million questions of what really going on and step by step he explain, but most importantly he is trustworthy. You can see a dr you don't trust with your health basically your life. He's definitely won our trust. His Assistant Julie is also amazing thank you!
About Dr. Harmeet Gurm, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1972831790
Education & Certifications
- U Of Louisville
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurm accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurm works at
Dr. Gurm has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gurm speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.