Dr. Harmeet Sachdev, MD

Neurology
3.4 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harmeet Sachdev, MD

Dr. Harmeet Sachdev, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Punjab University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Sachdev works at Tripta Sachdev M.D. in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Cerebrovascular Disease and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sachdev's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sachdev Inc
    2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 840, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1414
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke

Treatment frequency



EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Stephanie Evans — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Harmeet Sachdev, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023076361
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital - Detroit
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Punjab University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harmeet Sachdev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sachdev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sachdev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sachdev works at Tripta Sachdev M.D. in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sachdev’s profile.

    Dr. Sachdev has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Cerebrovascular Disease and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachdev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachdev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachdev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachdev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

