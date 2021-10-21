Dr. Harmeet Sachdev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harmeet Sachdev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harmeet Sachdev, MD
Dr. Harmeet Sachdev, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Punjab University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Sachdev works at
Dr. Sachdev's Office Locations
-
1
Sachdev Inc2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 840, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1414Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life 6 years ago. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here to write this.
About Dr. Harmeet Sachdev, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1023076361
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital - Detroit
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Punjab University
- Neurology
