Dr. Harmeet Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harmeet Singh, MD
Dr. Harmeet Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Atlantic Brain & Spine19455 Deerfield Ave Ste 211, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-3700
Georgia Neuroscience335 Roselane St NW Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 666-4165
- 3 1614 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 666-4165
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Singh is a very good Dr, he is patient, explains the situation until you understand it, caring and kind. His Staff is very nice and accommodating. His office is clean, and everyone wears Covid Safety masks and practices safe distancing to the best of their ability during an office visit environment. That made me feel confident in this Dr and his office Staff. I’m very happy with my appointments with Dr Singh, and I would recommend this Dr to anyone! Read Less
About Dr. Harmeet Singh, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245271402
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.