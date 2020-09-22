See All Neurologists in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Harmeet Singh, MD

Neurology
3.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harmeet Singh, MD

Dr. Harmeet Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at Atlantic Brain & Spine in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

    Atlantic Brain & Spine
    19455 Deerfield Ave Ste 211, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 858-3700
    Georgia Neuroscience
    335 Roselane St NW Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 666-4165
    1614 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 666-4165

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Function Testing
Migraine
Autonomic Disorders
Cognitive Function Testing
Migraine
Autonomic Disorders

Cognitive Function Testing
Migraine
Autonomic Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Pain
Dementia
Diplopia
Dystonia
Herniated Disc
Insomnia
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nystagmus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 22, 2020
    Dr Singh is a very good Dr, he is patient, explains the situation until you understand it, caring and kind. His Staff is very nice and accommodating. His office is clean, and everyone wears Covid Safety masks and practices safe distancing to the best of their ability during an office visit environment. That made me feel confident in this Dr and his office Staff. I’m very happy with my appointments with Dr Singh, and I would recommend this Dr to anyone! Read Less
    SNKimball — Sep 22, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Harmeet Singh, MD
    About Dr. Harmeet Singh, MD

    • Neurology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245271402
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
