Dr. Harminder Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Center Digestive Disease&END in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.