Dr. Harmony Abejuela, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Quincy, MA
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harmony Abejuela, MD

Dr. Harmony Abejuela, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Abejuela works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Quincy, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Abejuela's Office Locations

    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    1250 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 774-0920

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 08, 2019
    I drive my child from north of Boston to the Braintree office of Harvard-Vanguard for Dr. Abejuela. Dealing with 93 South and the backed up traffic is completely worth it for the benefits my child has experienced under Dr. Abejuela's care. She is warm and kind, while at the same time she is smart and extremely professional. She is completely booked up for months in advance for a reason - she is that excellent.
    About Dr. Harmony Abejuela, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1316259492
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harmony Abejuela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abejuela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abejuela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abejuela works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Quincy, MA. View the full address on Dr. Abejuela’s profile.

    Dr. Abejuela has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abejuela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abejuela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abejuela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

