Dr. Harmony Leighton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harmony Leighton, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Leighton works at
Locations
Old Hook Medical Associates452 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 666-3900
Cardio Medical Group5 Mountain Blvd Ste 2, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 769-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Caring , loving , endless commitment, great bedside manner and just completely committed to her career !!!
About Dr. Harmony Leighton, DO
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1922323120
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leighton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leighton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Leighton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leighton.
