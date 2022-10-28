Dr. Harmony Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harmony Reynolds, MD
Overview
Dr. Harmony Reynolds, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
New York Critical Care Associates530 1st Ave Ste 9U, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7751
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and listened carefully. I trust her judgment. She spent enough time with me and knew details from my previous visit. She’s clearly very competent. Strongly recommend Dr Reynolds.
About Dr. Harmony Reynolds, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1285627695
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
