Dr. Harneet Gujral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gujral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harneet Gujral, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harneet Gujral, MD
Dr. Harneet Gujral, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Gujral works at
Dr. Gujral's Office Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6143Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bwh Brigham Obstetrics and Gynecology Group850 Boylston St Ste 575, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-9100
-
3
Faulkner Hospital1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7179Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
4
Dermatology Specialty Clinic20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 718-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gujral?
About Dr. Harneet Gujral, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1396035127
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gujral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gujral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gujral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gujral works at
Dr. Gujral has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gujral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gujral. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gujral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gujral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gujral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.