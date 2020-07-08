Dr. Pahwa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harneet Pahwa, MD
Overview
Dr. Harneet Pahwa, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They graduated from GENESYS REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine Clinic - Hot Springs1 Mercy Ln Ste 401, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is my pulmonologist and I am so glad I found him! Very intelligent, kind and caring. A Doctor you can TRUST with your life!
About Dr. Harneet Pahwa, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1871807883
Education & Certifications
- GENESYS REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
