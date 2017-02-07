See All Otolaryngologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Harold Arlen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (4)
63 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harold Arlen, MD

Dr. Harold Arlen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Universite De Geneve, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Arlen works at Ear Nose and Throat Group of Central New Jersey in Edison, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arlen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose and Throat Group of Central New Jersey
    1 Quality Pl Ste 208, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 205-1311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Vertigo
Dizziness
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dizziness
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Bell's Palsy
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Cancer
Facial Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Otitis Media
Otosclerosis
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swimmer's Ear
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 07, 2017
    I must say Dr. Arlen is the poster boy for what a doctor should be. He is kind, compassionate and extremely knowledgeable and competent. He takes the time to listen which most doctors do not do. He is truly a credit to his profession.
    Pamela Zdanowicz in Highland Park, NJ — Feb 07, 2017
    About Dr. Harold Arlen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 63 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1730185216
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • Jersey City Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Universite De Geneve, Faculte De Medecine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arlen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arlen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arlen works at Ear Nose and Throat Group of Central New Jersey in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Arlen’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arlen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arlen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arlen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arlen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

