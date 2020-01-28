Dr. Harold Bach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Bach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harold Bach, MD
Dr. Harold Bach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University Of Ohio, Toledo, Ohio and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital, Wellington Regional Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Bach's Office Locations
South Florida Gastroenterology Associates PA8200 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 964-1111Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Total MD Orthopedics and Neurosurgery1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 308, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 981-8011
Total MD2700 NW 62nd St Ste C100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (855) 624-8800Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
excellent. Dr, Bach has dramatically reduced by CRPS pain.
About Dr. Harold Bach, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1215940838
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
- University Of Chicago At Illinois, Chicago, Illinois
- Medical University Of Ohio, Toledo, Ohio
- Orthopedic Surgery
