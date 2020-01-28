See All Orthopedic Surgeons in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Harold Bach, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harold Bach, MD

Dr. Harold Bach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University Of Ohio, Toledo, Ohio and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital, Wellington Regional Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Bach works at Total MD in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bach's Office Locations

    South Florida Gastroenterology Associates PA
    8200 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 964-1111
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Total MD Orthopedics and Neurosurgery
    1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 308, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 981-8011
    Total MD
    2700 NW 62nd St Ste C100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 624-8800
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sacrum Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
Wrist Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bone Disorders
Cervical Herniated Disc
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Spur
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Disc Disorders
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 28, 2020
    excellent. Dr, Bach has dramatically reduced by CRPS pain.
    Leon Lazarus — Jan 28, 2020
    About Dr. Harold Bach, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215940838
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
    Residency
    • University Of Chicago At Illinois, Chicago, Illinois
    Medical Education
    • Medical University Of Ohio, Toledo, Ohio
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Bach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bach has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

