Dr. Harold Bivins, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Bivins works at Greater Nashville Maternal Fetal Med in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.