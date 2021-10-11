See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Nashville, TN
Dr. Harold Bivins, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Harold Bivins, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Bivins works at Greater Nashville Maternal Fetal Med in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Nashville Maternal Fetal Med
    2201 Murphy Ave Ste 308, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2267

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 11, 2021
    Dr.Bivins is so awesome he really took good care of me ,I was referred to him from my Obgyn doctor Morehead due to my high blood pressure while I was pregnant with my baby boy.Dr Bivins knows what best for high risk pregnancy women ,my blood pressure numbers was so high a whole day so I decided to go for the emergency room,they call Dr Bivins he wanted me to be admitted to keep an eye on my blood pressure it wasn’t getting no better so my liver started to hurt a little and he recommended them to induce me to have my baby boy so we both can be safe he save my baby boy me and my husband really appreciate him a lot for doing that trust me he knows what’s best for u and your pregnancy if u high risk Thanks so much Dr Bivins
    Tameka — Oct 11, 2021
    About Dr. Harold Bivins, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • 1841239753
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • MEDICAL CENTER OF CENTRAL GEORGIA
    • Mercer University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Bivins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bivins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bivins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bivins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bivins works at Greater Nashville Maternal Fetal Med in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Bivins’s profile.

    Dr. Bivins has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bivins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bivins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bivins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bivins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bivins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

