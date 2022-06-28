Dr. Bolnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harold Bolnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Bolnick, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Creek Nation Community Hospital, Okmulgee Medical Center and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Bolnick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Woodland Heights Medical Center505 S John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 634-8311
-
2
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center6720 Bertner Ave, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-1750
-
3
Hillcrest Medical Center1120 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-8344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Tyler Neurosurgical Associates P.A.700 Olympic Plaza Cir, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 596-3504Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Creek Nation Community Hospital
- Okmulgee Medical Center
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bolnick?
The visit went real good.
About Dr. Harold Bolnick, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1346205549
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolnick works at
Dr. Bolnick has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.