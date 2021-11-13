Dr. Harold Boutte Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutte Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Boutte Jr, MD
Dr. Harold Boutte Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
Northwestern Medicine Department of Radiology259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5620
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
A lifesaver, a Godsend. How someone so young and so personable can also be so bright and skilled is beyond me. He is truly gifted. He saved my father's life. And he is never to busy to look out for a patient's best interests. he probably sacrifices his own lunch and dinner time.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1487911038
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Boutte Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boutte Jr accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boutte Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
