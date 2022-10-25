Dr. Harold Bowersox, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowersox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Bowersox, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harold Bowersox, DO
Dr. Harold Bowersox, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Bowersox's Office Locations
Lake Health Physician Group Integrative Medicine8655 Market St, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 255-5508
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My father & I saw him for many years & we were so blessed to have found him. He’s caring & amazing & he takes his time to listen to any concerns. We have recommended him to multiple people.
About Dr. Harold Bowersox, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English, French
- 1447362066
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowersox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowersox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowersox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowersox speaks French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowersox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowersox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowersox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowersox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.