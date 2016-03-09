Dr. Brody has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harold Brody, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Brody, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Locations
Hailey Brody Casey & Wray M.d. PC1218 W Paces Ferry Rd NW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 525-7409
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Brody for 15 YEARS! He is absolutely amazing! He knows his stuff. Not afraid to tell you no and doesn't push products. His staff is also great!
About Dr. Harold Brody, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brody.
