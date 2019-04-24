Dr. Harold Brooks Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Brooks Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Harold Brooks Jr, MD
Dr. Harold Brooks Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Brooks Jr' Office Locations
-
1
Southern Vitreoretinal Assoc2439 Care Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 942-6700
-
2
Southern Vitreoretinal Associates3563 N Crossing Cir Ste A, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 316-0207
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful that we selected Dr. Brooks as our doctor. He has taken excellent care of my 95 year old father's eyesight. He always takes the time to explain what is going on and why he is doing it. His staff are friendly, professional and easy to communicate with.
About Dr. Harold Brooks Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital At University Of Fl|University Fl Affil Hosps|Wills Eye Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Brooks Jr has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Vitreoretinal Surgery and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.