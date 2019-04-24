Overview of Dr. Harold Brooks Jr, MD

Dr. Harold Brooks Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Brooks Jr works at Southern Vitreoretinal Assocs in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Vitreoretinal Surgery and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.