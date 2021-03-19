Overview of Dr. Harold Cannon Jr, MD

Dr. Harold Cannon Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Cannon Jr works at Neurosurgical Consultants in Evansville, IN with other offices in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.