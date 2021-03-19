See All Neurosurgeons in Evansville, IN
Dr. Harold Cannon Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harold Cannon Jr, MD

Dr. Harold Cannon Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Dr. Cannon Jr works at Neurosurgical Consultants in Evansville, IN with other offices in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cannon Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Consultants
    520 Mary St Ste 470, Evansville, IN 47710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-8410
  2. 2
    Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
    3700 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 485-4000
  3. 3
    Neurosurgical Consultants
    2200 E Parrish Ave Bldg D, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 688-1770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Henderson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 19, 2021
    I saw Dr. Cannon back in November of 2020. He did a fusion of the C4 and C5. He was very kind, took time with me, and the fusion was a success and took away the terrible pain that went across my upper back and neck. All of the people that I came in contact with at his office, and at Deaconess Gateway Hospital were awesome! I would definitely recommend Dr. Cannon to anyone!
    Successful surgery! — Mar 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Harold Cannon Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063415826
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Cannon Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cannon Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cannon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cannon Jr has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannon Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

