Dr. Harold Cesar, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.4 (46)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harold Cesar, DPM

Dr. Harold Cesar, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center South and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Cesar works at Podiatry Associates of Florida - Dr. Harold Cesar, DPM, Jacksonville, FL in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cesar's Office Locations

    Ortega Office
    1824 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 778-3000
    103rd Street Office
    6983 103rd St Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 778-3000
    Perimeter Park Office
    8825 Perimeter Park Blvd Ste 202, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 778-3000
    Podiatry Associates of Northeast Florida Inc.
    5911 Timuquana Rd Unit 300, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 778-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Clonus Chevron Icon
Ankle Defects - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 28, 2022
    He's also an outstanding professional who is a keen listener, an astute observer, very articulate, easily understood, provides sound and knowledgeable diagnoses. The staff (Rue) was outstanding. I was impressed with the good Doctor and considered my first visit a success. Thank you!
    Herbert A. Brackenridge — Dec 28, 2022
    About Dr. Harold Cesar, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891010344
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • John Peter Smith Hospital In Fort Worth, Tx
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Cesar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cesar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cesar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cesar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cesar works at Podiatry Associates of Florida - Dr. Harold Cesar, DPM, Jacksonville, FL in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cesar’s profile.

    Dr. Cesar has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cesar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Cesar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cesar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cesar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cesar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

