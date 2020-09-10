Overview

Dr. Harold Chertok, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Chertok works at Cookeville Primary Care in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.