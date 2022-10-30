Dr. Harold Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Chin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harold Chin, MD
Dr. Harold Chin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Chin works at
Dr. Chin's Office Locations
ACN East - WCIMA505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chin is very thorough, thoughtfull and experienced. You can feel safe in his hands.
About Dr. Harold Chin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1881781987
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center|Nyu Med Ctr Bellevue Hosp Ctr
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin works at
Dr. Chin speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.