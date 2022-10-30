See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Harold Chin, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harold Chin, MD

Dr. Harold Chin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Chin works at ACN East - WCIMA in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ACN East - WCIMA
    505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High Triglycerides Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Harold Chin, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1881781987
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center|Nyu Med Ctr Bellevue Hosp Ctr
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.