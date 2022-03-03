Dr. Harold Clausen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clausen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Clausen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harold Clausen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical Center At Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Baton Rouge at Brittany Dr.5231 BRITTANY DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-0933Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - St. Francisville Satellite Clinic5326 Oak St, Saint Francisville, LA 70775 Directions (225) 769-0933
3
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Woodville451 Bank St, Woodville, MS 39669 Directions (225) 769-0933
4
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center- Centreville178 Highway 24 E, Centreville, MS 39631 Directions (225) 769-0933
5
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center- Donaldsonville Satellite Clinic214 Clinic Dr, Donaldsonville, LA 70346 Directions (225) 769-0933
6
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Centreville Satellite Clinic260 E Main St, Centreville, MS 39631 Directions (225) 769-0933
7
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Donaldsonville (Memorial Dr.)301 Memorial Dr, Donaldsonville, LA 70346 Directions (225) 769-0933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Dr Clausen to review My previous test results. He was very friendly knowledgeable and easy to talk with about any questions I had.
About Dr. Harold Clausen, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1417958240
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center In Shreveport
- Louisiana State University Medical Center At Shreveport
- Louisiana State University
- Interventional Cardiology
