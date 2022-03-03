Overview

Dr. Harold Clausen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical Center At Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Clausen works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Saint Francisville, LA, Woodville, MS, Centreville, MS and Donaldsonville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.