Overview

Dr. Harold Condara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Condara works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.