Dr. Harold Conrad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harold Conrad, MD
Dr. Harold Conrad, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ohio State University Medical Center (GME).
Dr. Conrad works at
Dr. Conrad's Office Locations
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Gastroenterology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 4150, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harold Conrad, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California - San Francisco (GME)
- Case Western Reserve University - MetroHealth Medical Center (GME)
- Ohio State University Medical Center (GME)
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conrad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conrad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conrad works at
Dr. Conrad has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conrad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Conrad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conrad.
