Dr. Harold Cordner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harold Cordner, MD
Dr. Harold Cordner, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Cordner works at
Dr. Cordner's Office Locations
Florida Pain Management13825 US HIGHWAY 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 388-9998
- 2 960 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 388-9998
Hospital Affiliations
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Cordener was the best thing to happen to me..I've been through 5 back surgery's and he has helped me alot..His PA Janice is very caring also..HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
About Dr. Harold Cordner, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Med Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordner has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cordner speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.