Dr. Harold Cronin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cronin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Cronin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harold Cronin, MD
Dr. Harold Cronin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Cronin works at
Dr. Cronin's Office Locations
-
1
Brookside Pediatrics4637 Main St Ste 4, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 374-3001
- 2 4639 Main St Ste 4, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 374-3001
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cronin?
I've been taking my son to Dr. Cronin since he was born and we love him! My son is now 15 and it's been a pleasure!
About Dr. Harold Cronin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952312761
Education & Certifications
- Bridgeport Hosp
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cronin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cronin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cronin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cronin works at
Dr. Cronin speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cronin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cronin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cronin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cronin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.