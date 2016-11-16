Overview of Dr. Harold Cronin, MD

Dr. Harold Cronin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Cronin works at Brookside Pediatrics in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.