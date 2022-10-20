Dr. Harold Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harold Fernandez, MD
Dr. Harold Fernandez, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations
Northwell Health300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4970Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Southside Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (570) 807-0384
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor , Probably saved my life if not extended it for another 10-20 years
About Dr. Harold Fernandez, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1720196546
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Please call the provider's office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.