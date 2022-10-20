Overview of Dr. Harold Fernandez, MD

Dr. Harold Fernandez, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.