See All Neurologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Harold Friend, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Harold Friend, MD

Neurology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harold Friend, MD

Dr. Harold Friend, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.

Dr. Friend works at Boca General and Family Medicine in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Brott, MD
Dr. Thomas Brott, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Elizabeth Mauricio, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Mauricio, MD
2.8 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Jaimin Shah, MD
Dr. Jaimin Shah, MD
2.5 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Friend's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boca General and Family Medicine
    1500 NW 10th Ave Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 361-8106

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sudoscan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Sudoscan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Friend?

Oct 17, 2019
He cares about his patients and he keeps on top of his profession.
Elizabeth Warren — Oct 17, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Harold Friend, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harold Friend, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Friend to family and friends

Dr. Friend's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Friend

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harold Friend, MD.

About Dr. Harold Friend, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1508880808
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harold Friend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Friend has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Friend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Friend works at Boca General and Family Medicine in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Friend’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Friend. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friend.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Harold Friend, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.