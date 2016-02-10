Overview of Dr. Harold Giles, MD

Dr. Harold Giles, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clanton, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Giles works at Nephrology Associates PC in Clanton, AL with other offices in Oneonta, AL, Alabaster, AL, Gardendale, AL, Homewood, AL, Jasper, AL, Pell City, AL, Birmingham, AL, Gadsden, AL, Winfield, AL, Anniston, AL, Trussville, AL and Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.