Overview of Dr. Harold Granger, MD

Dr. Harold Granger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Granger works at Hamilton Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.