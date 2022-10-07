Overview of Dr. Harold Hamilton, MD

Dr. Harold Hamilton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest and Goodall Witcher Hospital.



Dr. Hamilton works at Harold Bruce Hamilton MD PA in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.