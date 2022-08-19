Overview of Dr. Harold Harmon, MD

Dr. Harold Harmon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Harmon works at Physicians Building Group in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.