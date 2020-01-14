Overview

Dr. Harold Hill, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.



Dr. Hill works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.