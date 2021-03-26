Dr. Harold Hollander, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Hollander, DO
Overview of Dr. Harold Hollander, DO
Dr. Harold Hollander, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cedar Springs, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Hollander's Office Locations
Metro Health14211 White Creek Ave NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319 Directions (616) 252-5760
Metro Health Ear, Nose and Throat1179 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 252-5760
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Health Net Federal Services
- Humana
- Meridian Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Priority Health Choice, Inc.
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hollander is the best Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialist. He's been my ENT since i was little and I'm 30 years old now. Yes, I would recommend Friends and Family to Dr. Hollander. 100% yes i would.
About Dr. Harold Hollander, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1699739425
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Hospital
- Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- University of California At Irvine
