Overview of Dr. Harold Hollander, DO

Dr. Harold Hollander, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cedar Springs, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Hollander works at Metro Health Ear, Nose and Throat in Cedar Springs, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.