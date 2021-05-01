Dr. Harold Howe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Howe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harold Howe, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
SGMC Surgery Suite2409 N Patterson St # 200, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 333-1711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- South Georgia Medical Center
From the moment I meet Dr.Howe I need he was going to take great care of me not many Doctors out there that I would turn my life over to I was in really bad shape when we met in the ER but was insured the second he started to talk to me he actually cares about you not patient #
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Howe has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anoscopy and Destruction of Anal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
