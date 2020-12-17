Dr. Harold Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Hsu, MD
Overview of Dr. Harold Hsu, MD
Dr. Harold Hsu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Casa Colina Hospital, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu's Office Locations
-
1
Harold Tsu MD8622 Garvey Ave Ste 103, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 280-6898
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsu?
My dad is being taken care of by Dr. Hsu during this COVID time. I truly appreciate how he is very caring, has a lot of patience, and is willing to thoroughly explain to our family about how my dad is doing and the process that they are going through with helping him. We are all thankful for his help.
About Dr. Harold Hsu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1770508111
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital Of Queens
- Booth Meml Med Center
- Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu speaks Burmese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.