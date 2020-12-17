See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rosemead, CA
Dr. Harold Hsu, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harold Hsu, MD

Dr. Harold Hsu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Casa Colina Hospital, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Hsu works at HAROLD TSU MD in Rosemead, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hsu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harold Tsu MD
    8622 Garvey Ave Ste 103, Rosemead, CA 91770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 280-6898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Garfield Medical Center
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Harold Hsu, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Burmese
    • 1770508111
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Hospital Of Queens
    • Booth Meml Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon
    Medical Education

