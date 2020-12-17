Overview of Dr. Harold Hsu, MD

Dr. Harold Hsu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Casa Colina Hospital, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Hsu works at HAROLD TSU MD in Rosemead, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.