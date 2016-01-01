Overview of Dr. Harold Hubert, MD

Dr. Harold Hubert, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.



Dr. Hubert works at Nephrology Associates, PC in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.