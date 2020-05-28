Dr. Harold Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Jacobson, MD
Overview
Dr. Harold Jacobson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Locations
Grace Counceling Center105 Kathryn Dr Ste D Bldg 3, Lewisville, TX 75067 Directions (972) 248-1717
H Neil Jacobson MD17440 Dallas Pkwy Ste 208, Dallas, TX 75287 Directions (214) 289-3164Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacobson has been my psychiatrist for about 10 years. He listens to what I say, and prescribes medication that addresses the problems. He is very knowledgeable about how various meditations affect the brain. He doesn't prescribe some medicine that a drug rep. has dropped off or given free samples of. He will give you coupons if he has them, help you find medicine that has a genetic, or give you suggestions to help you find a way to save. You may have a wait in office. They follow the scheduled visits in order. Just be honest and direct with your needs and questions. He has always tried to provide the best care he can. He is kind, professional, and one of the best psychiatrists I have ever gone to. Please remember, a psychiatrist does not provide counseling. A psychologist does that.
About Dr. Harold Jacobson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1346263977
Education & Certifications
- Dallas
- Timberlawn
- Dalhousie University
- Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Jacobson works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
